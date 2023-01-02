Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some ‘Missing Iowan person’s’ photographs are still not posted on the state’s database, despite new legislature that allows the missing person’s driver’s license to be used.

The change in the Iowa legislature came weeks after an investigation by KCCI that found many photos of missing Iowans on the state’s database.

As a result of the change, police agencies can now use driver’s license photos to ensure there is an image of the missing person available.

Medina Rahmanovic, who is in charge of the database at the Iowa Department of Public Safety, says having a photo just gives it that extra something when you’re looking at a missing persons poster.

KCCI reports Ankeny police even recently used a driver’s license photo of a missing elderly man to quickly get an image out to the public. That man was found just days later.

However, there’s still more than 300 people with missing photos on the registry.

“We’re still working through the kinks of it,” Rahmanovic said. “Just making sure we’re doing it correctly, making sure we’re adding the right picture for the right individual.”

And while she says using a driver’s license photo is great, a photo straight from a family member is better.

“We encourage everyone to send in those private pictures that you have. They’re just more valuable,” she said.

