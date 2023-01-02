Part-time jobs to careers, Fareway is hiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taking a part-time job at Fareway Meat and Grocery for some extra cash, can turn into a career.

“I started in Northeast Iowa, part-time in the meat department, not knowing anything about meat. I progressed, progressed, moved to different stores. Being a team member at first, and then now I lead teams, manage teams and I supervise teams now.” Dustin Lechtenberg, Regional Meat Coordinator.

Currently, they are looking to hire full and part-time team members.

“Obviously we work with the public, you can’t be afraid to talk, to joke with people, suggestive sell to people,” continues Lechtenberg.

Fareway has operated in Iowa for more than 80 years. They are family-owned and customer focused.

“You get very busy, but you can’t get caught up in that, you have to focus on each customer,” adds lechtenberg.

While customers are a priority, so are employees.

“They treat us very well, family-owned business, treat us like family,” says Adam Wilson, Assistant Manager, Fareway Meat and Grocery.

The store is closed on Sundays, so staff can spend time with their family. They add, it’s just the fair way to do business.

The grocery store business is pretty recession proof, as people always need to eat and there is plenty of room for advancement.

“If you are willing to work, show up and learn, be part of the team, yea, skies the limit here,” says Lechtenberg.

Adding the service they provide to the community is invaluable.

“If we can make a Christmas dinner, Thanksgiving dinner, a special occasion outstanding, that makes it rewarding for us. To see a smile on their face when they come back and say those steaks were fantastic,” adds Wilson.”

They have a management training program and are happy to hire former military. They also earned a 2022 ‘Best Place for Working Parents’ designation.

They offer discounts on groceries, paid holidays and tuition assistance.

To apply, visit https://www.fareway.com/careers/

