Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

Orange County Fire Rescue reportedly rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening. (Source: WKMG, TWITTER, CNN)
By WKMG staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative.

Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s Eve.

Visitors at the popular tourist destination started filming as fire crews rushed to the scene. Cameras got an up-close view of the high-in-the-sky rescue effort, with the Orange County rescue agency saying more than 60 were rescued.

“When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it,” said George Hayeck, in town for new years from Boston, who watched as first responders worked.

Other guests also shared what they saw.

“We actually tried to go into the wheel and they said it was closed for the night,” said David Morales of Orlando. “No specific reason, but it seems like it is something serious.”

A spokesperson for the park said the ride lost power but did not say why or how many people were trapped.

“I just feel sad for the people stuck in there because it may take until New Years for them to get out,” Hayeck said.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
Ice is possible north on Monday evening.
Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday
A car that crashed into a home during a police chase in Des Moines.
Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

Latest News

A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday.
Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes, hurts 5 in Philadelphia
A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday.
Gas explosion destroys row houses in Philadelphia
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye...
More than 1,800 fans come out for Hawkeye Huddle ahead of bowl game
Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake.
Pelé mourned
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican