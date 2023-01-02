Local experts offer holiday recycling advice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holidays are in full swing and as you’re busy celebrating the season, local recycling centers are working to manage Iowa’s carbon footprint.

From the carefully decorated tree, to neatly wrapped presents, you may have more trash than usual after the holidays

“So if we put holiday lights in the trash we’re not going to be going through any recycling process, we’re not going to be able to recover those materials. It’s also important to know, in terms of holiday recycling, that it is very different than recycling a cardboard box or a plastic bottle,” Jane Wilch, the recycling coordinator for the City of Iowa City explained.

In order to reuse the copper wiring in your old broken lights, they shouldn’t go in your normal recycling bin.

“As we can see, these are long strands, they’re kind of like a rope, um, so to go to our sorting facility where there’s conveyor belts and large pieces of equipment, these are very problematic at getting stuck in that equipment,” Wilch said.

Such an incident could be a safety hazard.

“And that means it’s going to shut down, it’s going to slow down the process that involves an employee having to go up on the line and cut it out, which is dangerous in itself, so it’s important to do it the right way,” Joe Horaney, who works at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency, said.

The drop-off locations for lights in Johnson County are City Hall in downtown Iowa City, East Side Recycling Center, and the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center. In Linn County, you can take them to the electronics section of the Resource Recovery Building in the Solid Waste Agency in Marion.

In addition to the lights, it’s also important to know where to take our trees.

“Holiday trees can be composted in a variety of ways, so we do have Iowa City curbside collection, anyone that is part of that program can put their natural trees at the curb once they’re done with them, make sure any holiday lights or decorations are removed we do not want them bagged, just natural trees at the curb is completely fine,” Wilch said.

People in Linn County should check with their local hauler for their rules regarding tree pickup. You can also take it to the Solid Waste Agency for a $7 fee.

Another common mistake is recycling wrapping paper.

“With wrapping paper, I always say, don’t even try, just throw it away. Most wrapping paper is made out of a different type of sheen or coating on it that makes it not recyclable. It’s all about the fiber when it comes to recycling paper and just think about how thin wrapping paper is. I know every time I’m wrapping I’m tearing it,” Horaney explained.

