Iowa City residents look back, and forward to the promise of a new year

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick went to Iowa City to find out some New Year's resolutions, and hear how people are reflecting on 2022.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2022 has come to a close. We spoke to some Eastern Iowans about their New Year’s resolutions and reflected on the year.

“Over the last two years, the COVID-19 restrictions have made the city less busy,” Craig Burton, of Iowa City, said.

“It was socially isolating,” Shannon Tripp, of Orland Park, said.

“It definitely taught us to take advantage of the moment,” Maggie Tripp, of Orland Park, said.

Queen Elizabeth passed away in September.

“That was a really hard day,” Gracie Makris, of Naperville, said.

“All the activism and human rights activists,” Burton said.

“We’ve got a lot of work to be done; women are people too,” Maggie Tripp and Molly O’Sullivan said.

“I’m looking forward to running more and getting outside more,” Tripp said.

“Seeing another year and see what changes,” Burton said. “What will be new and what will be old?”

“We’re going to graduate in May or December of next year, so we’re going to start our adult lives,” Ivy Carter said.

