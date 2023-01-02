Icy Conditions Possible North

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for Eastern Iowa. Overnight expect rainfall totals to exceed 0.5″. Across the northern and northwestern counties in our viewing area is where the temperatures will be near freezing. This is the area where freezing rain will be possible. Watch this region for travel difficulties into Tuesday morning. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday with some snow showers Wednesday. We could see some minor accumulations. Have a great night!

