Hikers learn about nature at New Years Hike in Buchanan County

QUASQUETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buchanan County Conservation held its fifth New Year’s hike around the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting Trail along the Wapsipinicon River.

Michael Maas led the guided tour and said it was a chance to educate hikers about wildlife. About 30 hikers got the opportunity to see a bobcat pelt, an eagle talon, and a hummingbird skull and feathers.

Maas said “Most of these people I talked a lot about different things and I’m guessing a lot of people aren’t going to remember all the things that I said but they might remember one or two of them and that’s what I’m here for that’s my job as a naturalist so trying to educate people and so even if someone remembers one thing that’s still a win for me.”

There was also a hike at Cedar Rock State Park.

