Freezing rain on track for northern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system is still on track to affect our area, with mainly rainfall Monday night into Tuesday.

At this point, much of the area should remain above freezing for this event, except for the northern few rows of counties in eastern Iowa.

In this area, freezing rain is possible Monday night. Elsewhere, no icing is expected, but some spots may exceed a half inch of rain during the night.

As the low pressure system slowly moves east, occasional rain showers may still occur yet into Tuesday, with a few snow showers on Wednesday.

That part may feasibly bring some areas minor snow accumulation.

Looking into the extended, temperatures should generally stay in the 30s with no major systems locally.

