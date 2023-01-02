Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air.

A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for the risk of freezing rain. Check out the latest on those here.

An area of low pressure will develop and move northeast off of the Great Plains, traveling across the state on Monday into Tuesday. This system will have access to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so copious amounts of precipitation are expected. For most of the TV9 viewing area, this will fall in the form of rain, with totals of at least half an inch looking pretty likely.

However, air temperatures near the surface will be colder north of U.S. Highway 20, which will lead to the development of freezing rain. This threat begins after 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday as precipitation moves in. Ice accumulation will be likely on exposed surfaces and untreated pavement, leading to dangerous travel and treacherous walking conditions.

Ice is possible in the areas highlighted in pink, with mainly rain to the south.
Ice is possible in the areas highlighted in pink, with mainly rain to the south.(KCRG)

If you live in areas north of the Highway 20 corridor, plan on tricky travel Monday evening into Tuesday. Roads will likely be ice-covered for at least part of the time. Any preparations you need to make ahead of that period of time, where you may not easily be able to travel, should be completed by late afternoon on Monday. Areas in our far northeast, such as Floyd, Chickasaw, and Howard Counties, could see ice accumulations of greater than 1/4 of an inch, which can cause tree damage and power outages.

Most precipitation winds down a bit on Tuesday, though a round of light rain or snow is possible by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will increase somewhat on Tuesday, which could exacerbate any issues with heavy ice accumulation on trees and power lines in the areas that receive this activity.

The storm system finally exits on Wednesday, but not before giving the entire area a chance at some light snow. Minor accumulation is possible that day. Temperatures will turn somewhat colder for the rest of the work week, but generally staying reasonable for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
Body found in Cedar River
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Ice is possible north on Monday evening.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, January 1
A warm start to January with rain on the way
A warm start to January with rain on the way
A warm start to January with rain on the way
A warm start to January with rain on the way