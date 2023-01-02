CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.

Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday evening for our far north and northwestern area including Winneshiek, Allamakee, Grundy and Bremer counties. Temperatures will be near freezing in our northern and northwestern counties, which is where freezing rain will be possible. Watch this region for travel difficulties Monday night into Tuesday morning since ice could freeze onto roadways.

We could see some minor snowfall accumulations on Wednesday, which could lead to isolated slick spots and stretches for the middle of the week.

