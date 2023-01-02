Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.

Officials described the fire damage as moderate, and the smoke damage as heavy. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but a pet was safely rescued from the scene.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing, but officials said they believe it was unintentional.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

