A warm start to January with rain on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Happy 2023! We’re starting the New Year with temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with a few clouds outside the window. Patchy fog is also developing across Eastern Iowa so be cautious on your way to church. Clouds will build across the area this morning, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs well above normal in the upper 30s and low 40s. Quiet conditions will continue overnight with a mostly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Even though Sunday will be dry, precipitation is on the way as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Most of Monday looks quiet with a mostly cloudy sky, however, rain is forecasted to begin late in the day. Heavy rainfall and wintry mix are expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Light snow showers are possible on Wednesday as the low pressure system gradually moves northeast. While above normal temperatures are expected for the next several days with highs in the 40s. After, the low pressure system passes through Iowa, colder air will filter into the state allowing for highs in the 20s and 30s to return.

