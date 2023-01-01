Pope marks new year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has marked the new year by presiding over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and praying for his late retired predecessor. Francis looked tired at the start of the New Year’s Day Mass, an occasion the Catholic Church dedicates to the theme of peace.

He departed briefly from reading his homily, with its emphasis on hope and peace, to pray aloud for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at age 95. Thousands of faithful are expected to file past Benedict’s coffin during three days of viewing at the basilica that start Monday. Benedict was the first pope in centuries to retire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.