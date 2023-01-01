Show You Care
Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

A car that crashed into a home during a police chase in Des Moines.
A car that crashed into a home during a police chase in Des Moines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home.

The chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull the truck over because its license plate didn’t match the vehicle, the Des Moines Register reported.

The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone before police got in front of the truck and forced it to stop. The driver was still trying to drive away when an officer hit the truck, pushing it against the house.

Jean Chapelle lives across the street from the house. She told the newspaper that she heard screeching tires, looked out the window and saw the truck hit the house.

“He puts his car into reverse and squeals his tires so bad that this huge waft of smoke pours out and came into my porch through the windows,” Chapelle said. “I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so bad ... This is stuff that you only see on episode of ‘Cops’ or ‘Law and Order.’”

The driver was taken to a hospital and later arrested.

