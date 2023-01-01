Light rain or wintry mix caps off 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some light rain or wintry mix remains possible this evening before a drier day on Sunday.

A few slick spots are possible this evening as a result, especially along and north of U.S. Highway 20. Please use caution if you’re headed out and about for New Year’s Eve celebrations in those areas (and be safe no matter where you go tonight). Lows tonight dip into the upper 20s for most.

Another storm system approaches for Monday into Tuesday, bringing a good chance of a soaking rain. At least half an inch of rain seems possible. An outside chance of some freezing rain is possible in the north again at the onset of precipitation by the afternoon on Monday. In fact, areas just to our northwest are in line for more significant amounts of ice, causing travel troubles there. Any deviation in the track of the storm could put parts of the viewing area into the risk zone for more freezing rain; stay with us through the next day for updates.

Some light snow is possible on the backside of it on Wednesday, with minor accumulation possible. Temperatures turn a bit cooler toward the end of the workweek, before a modest rebound next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.