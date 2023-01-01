Show You Care
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Aurora.

Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater avenue when he lost control of the 2008 Dodge Ram he was driving. The Dodge Ram went into the west ditch and continued until it hit a creek bed, and came to a stop at the other side. Schott wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Schott was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Manchester due to his serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and there are charges pending. The Winthrop Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, RMC Ambulance, and AMR Ambulance helped the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

