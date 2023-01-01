Cedar Rapids bar: bowl games good for business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday, and bars back home in eastern Iowa won, too.

Moriah Ewoldt, manager of Fieldhouse in Cedar Rapids, said bowl games bring in thousands more in sales than games during the regular season.

“Iowa wasn’t doing so hot at the beginning of the season. We definitely did see that in business. I mean, we were still full, but nothing as crazy and wild as not having really any seats in here,” Ewoldt said. “And so yeah, with the bowl game, it’s definitely much bigger.”

Ewoldt added that bowl games “bring in at least $10k.”

Of course, the games are about more than money.

“I’m from the Quad Cities, so I don’t have a lot of family up here. And these regulars have became my family,” said Ewoldt.

Those regulars and fans filled the bar with black and gold. One of those watching, Larry Hanover, said there was no place he’d rather cheer on the Hawkeyes.

“It’s better to be here than in Nashville because when the game’s over, I’m home!” Hanover said.

“Look at this place,” Hanover added. “This is an amazing place to watch a game at. It’s really fun.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.