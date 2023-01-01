Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus.

Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.

The bus was then stripped to the metal and painted candy apple red by Brad Johnson, Custom Auto Rebuilders in Marion. The top was repainted white. During this time new parts were added as needed.

After Becker finished restoring the iconic vehicle, he donated it to Camp Courageous in honor of the organization’s 50th Anniversary and in appreciation for his 42 years with the camp. Tom Bagge, the owner of Oak Street Manufacturing, finished the interior, and Steve Davis, of Hopkinton, provided signage.

News of Camp Courageous’ raffle of the 1971 VW Bus has gone nationwide with news stories and social media posts allowing the VW Bus to be seen across the country.

In August, FOX Sports was preparing for their broadcast of a Major League Baseball game in Dyersville, IA. An Iowa MLB staffer was looking for a VW Bus similar to the one used in the movie Field of Dreams. They eventually connected with Camp Courageous and the bus was part of a promotional video that was nationally televised with FOX Sports personalities David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Johnny Bench, and Kevin Burkhardt.

After shooting the promotional video these individuals all signed the glove compartment door of the VW.

Amy Wright, from Monticello, was the winner of the raffle to take home the vehicle. The raffle raised around one hundred and sixty thousand dollars for the camp and was their third largest fundraiser of the year.

“The beauty of Camp Courageous, the beauty, through donations all this is made possible for nearly 10,000 individuals with disabilities and that we’re here 24/7 to meet the needs of the campers,” Charlie Becker, CEO of Camp Courageous, said.

