Born scores 25, Northern Iowa downs Illinois State 66-60

Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell takes the court in a game against Illinois State on Saturday,...
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell takes the court in a game against Illinois State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.(Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Bowen Born’s 25 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Illinois State 66-60 on Saturday.

Born was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (6-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley). Tytan Anderson added 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds and six steals. Cole Henry recorded eight points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.

Liam McChesney finished with 22 points and four blocks for the Redbirds (6-9, 1-3). Kendall Lewis added eight points for Illinois State. In addition, Malachi Poindexter finished with eight points and five assists.

Born put up 14 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, who led 31-25 at halftime. Born led Northern Iowa with 11 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Northern Iowa visits Valparaiso and Illinois State hosts Indiana State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

