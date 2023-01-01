Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

Investigators report two suspects followed victim before he was shot. (WISN, ELAXEX TRAMMEL, LMPD RING, UNITED STATES POSTAL INSPECTION SERVICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting.

As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy Dec. 9, federal investigators say two men, 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr., were following him in a silver Audi from at least 4 p.m. until 4:38 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the Audi waiting in an alley before a single gunshot can be heard and a man seen running back to the car.

Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States...
Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States Postal Service before he was fatally shot while on his route.(Source: WISN via CNN)

Cross was later found shot dead. The husband and father of three had spent 18 years with the United States Postal Service.

“I’m happy to hear that there have been three arrests made in this case. And I would like to believe, and I think this probably had something to do with it, the fact that individuals asked for people to step up and provide information,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

In a newly released criminal complaint, investigators suggest McCaa and Ducksworth were shipping drugs from California to addresses near their Milwaukee homes.

Investigators say they identified suspect packages scanned by Cross as part of his duties as a USPS letter carrier. A week before the murder, he scanned one package intended for Ducksworth as “delivery attempted – no access to delivery location.”

That package remains missing.

The documents detail surveillance videos from homes and cell phone data that law enforcement used to connect McCaa and Ducksworth to the Audi and to a footbridge where investigators say they discovered the murder weapon in a nearby creek.

Police arrested McCaa and Ducksworth on Tuesday. The federal complaint alleges the two killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.

A third person arrested, 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. She is the registered owner of the Audi. She told investigators she was using that car to make DoorDash deliveries at the time of Cross’ murder, but the criminal complaint says surveillance video shows she was driving Ducksworth’s car at that time.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
Body found in Cedar River
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
Inflation impacts New Year's Eve party
Local bar copes with inflation pressure on New Year’s
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

FILE - Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters performs at the 3rd annual Alfred Mann Foundation...
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center,...
North Korea’s Kim orders ‘exponential’ expansion of nuke arsenal
Investigators report two suspects followed the mail carrier on his route for more than half an...
Mail carrier's murder may have been related to drugs, investigators say
An investigation was underway to pinpoint a motive for the attack, but authorities said they...
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event