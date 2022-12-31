Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - The grandfather of an Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker was killed in an incident in Nashville the night before the team played a bowl game in a city, according to officials.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, was killed in an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Smith was taken to nearby Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Smith was the grandfather to Jack Campbell, a senior linebacker for the Hawkeyes. The school said that Campbell was not told by his parents of the death of Smith until after the Hawkeyes played in the Music City Bowl on Saturday to allow him “one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeyes teammates.”

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Kirk Ferentz, head coach of the Hawkeyes, said, in a statement. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

