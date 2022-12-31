Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
A crash in Nashville killed one person.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - The grandfather of an Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker was killed in an incident in Nashville the night before the team played a bowl game in a city, according to officials.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, was killed in an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Smith was taken to nearby Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Smith was the grandfather to Jack Campbell, a senior linebacker for the Hawkeyes. The school said that Campbell was not told by his parents of the death of Smith until after the Hawkeyes played in the Music City Bowl on Saturday to allow him “one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeyes teammates.”

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Kirk Ferentz, head coach of the Hawkeyes, said, in a statement. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Cedar River
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Hamburg Inn #2 no longer planning January close
Body of Anti-Semitic Sign
Neo-Nazi group using first amendment protections to spread hate messages in Eastern Iowa
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after workers say the owner was not allowed to take it on a...
Dog tied up, abandoned outside Iowa airport

Latest News

The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec....
Stout defense leads Hawkeyes to Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky
Great ways to stay healthy during 2023 are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great ways to stay healthy during 2023 are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Tradition of hiking in the new year reaches all 50 US states
Tradition of hiking in the new year reaches all 50 US states
The Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, built in 1889, is one of 71 minor basilicas in the United...
Quick work allows bells to ring in Dyersville on Christmas