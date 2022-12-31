Stout defense leads Hawkeyes to Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - An impressive showing by the University of Iowa’s defensive unit guided the Hawkeyes to an easy victory in a rematch with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 Music City Bowl. The defense converted two interceptions into touchdowns, with the tight end Luke Lachey catching a pass for the team’s lone offensive score.

Iowa’s defense held the Wildcats to just 185 yards of total offense, despite a 34-to-25 minute advantage in time of possession.

Defensive back Cooper DeJean was named the bowl game’s most valuable player after the game.

