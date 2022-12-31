Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church

Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket.

Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart and checked it with her husband when they returned home.

“We had a very merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Lottery officials said Denton arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, the lucky winner took home $497,073.

“We were happy anyway,” Denton said. “Now we’re happier; this is a blessing.”

Denton, a production assembler, said she plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Body found in Cedar River
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Timothy Schmitt
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned...
Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
New Year's Goals
Tips on creating and keeping 'New Year's Goals'