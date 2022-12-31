Show You Care
Great ways to stay healthy during 2023 are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great ways to stay healthy during 2023 in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

This year, focus on easy, sustainable habits for the whole family.

Eat Breakfast

Kids who eat breakfast perform better academically while also experiencing fewer behavior problems. Breakfast eaters (adults and kids) tend to maintain a healthier weight and feel more energy throughout the day. Breaking your fast doesn’t have to be complicated to get the job done: a mix of carbohydrates, protein and fat give you energy and keep you full. You can prep ahead with overnight oatmeal, freezer-friendly breakfast burritos or smoothie packs, or pair grab-and-go items like yogurt, fruit, string cheese, cereal or hardboiled eggs.

Prioritize Sleep

Inadequate sleep disrupts our hormones responsible for appetite regulation. What does that mean? When we’re tired, we feel hungry. Going to bed and waking up around the same time each day reinforces our “sleep-wake” cycle, which can help curb appetite and boost our immune system.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics:

  • School-aged kids (6–9 years old) need 9 to 12 hours of sleep
  • Adults (18+ years old) need 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night

Drink More Water

Water is the cornerstone for all functions in our body, yet most of us are still falling short. To reach your recommended fluid intake, start first thing in the morning. Drink a glass of water before breakfast or coffee to rehydrate and continue to sip regularly throughout the day. While fluid needs vary widely, here are recommended water goals each day:

  • Children 4–8 years old: 5 cups
  • Adolescents 9–13 years old: 7 cups
  • Teens 14–18 years old: 8 to 11 cups
  • Adults 18+: 8 to 12 cups

Add Fruits and Vegetables

Adults and kids alike benefit from the fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables. To meet the recommended 5 to 9 servings each day, add a fruit or vegetable to every meal and snack—the more color, the better. All forms count towards your daily intake, so you can enjoy an assortment of fresh, frozen, canned and dried produce.

