Ending 2022 with isolated rain and snow

Ending 2022 with isolated rain and snow
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting New Year’s Weekend with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 20s across Eastern Iowa.  Snow showers are popping up on the radar to our south and west and we’ll see a mix of rain and snow late this morning and into the afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Despite the gloomy day, temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s across our region. The showers are expected to end by this evening with lows cooling into the 30s overnight.

We’ll ring in the 2023 with warm temperatures, highs will once again reach the upper 30s and low 40s on New Year’s Day with a mostly cloudy sky. However, more precipitation is in the forecast. A low-pressure system will traverse the Midwest at the beginning of next week bringing in a chance for rain both Monday and Tuesday.

Ending 2022 with isolated rain and snow
