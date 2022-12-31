Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard.

The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.

This comes as the organization is already down on donations this year. They said their overall Christmas goal is $811,000. Right now, they’re short by around $110,000.

For more information, you can visit the Cedar Rapids Salvation Army Facebook Page or visit their website.

