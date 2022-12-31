Show You Care
Amber Alert issued for boy in California

Police said Zayne Rhodes was taken from Long Beach, California, late Friday.
Police said Zayne Rhodes was taken from Long Beach, California, late Friday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in California issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy they said was abducted.

Police said Zayne Rhodes was taken from Long Beach, California, late Friday.

He is described as an Asian male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Zayne was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt and pants.

The suspect in the boy’s abduction, Stephen Rhodes, is a 34-year-old Black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, authorities said.

Rhodes was last seen driving a 2018 black Chevrolet Impala, with California license plate number 8KD W830.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911 or the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7260.

