Study finds increase in food-insecurity nationwide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study conducted by Hunger Free America shows tens of millions of American families struggle to afford seven days’ worth of groceries.

The report showed the number of people who self-reported as being without enough to eat had nearly doubled from last year: in 2021, the study found 177,233 people, and in 2022 there were 332,744 people.

“There are lots of people struggling,” Cari Redondo, the Churches of Marion Pantry Manager said.

Redondo said they were feeling the impact of that increase. She said last year about 35 families per week utilized the food pantry. She said that number jumped to around 70 families per week this year. That increase is also adding extra costs to their efforts.

“You see it when you go to the grocery store too,” Redondo said. “Inflation has made everything a lot more expensive.”

The study cited COVID-19 relief benefits running out as well as an increase in inflation as one of the reasons for the increase. Redondo’s small pantry wasn’t the only food pantry being impacted.

“There’s definitely a lot of new faces and individuals,” Raymond Siddell, the founder of Together We Achieve, said.

Siddell said between 2021, they served 5,156 families. That number nearly doubled this year to 9,044.

“It’s not shocking, unfortunately, the number of people we see need to use our department more than once a week,” Siddell said.

Despite the strain the increase puts on these centers, they have no plans to slow down.

“I don’t want anyone to suffer,” Redondo said. “I don’t want anyone to be in need.”

