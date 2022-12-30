Show You Care
Nebraska’s balanced attack downs Iowa 66-50

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win on Thursday night.

C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Patrick McCaffery started with game’s first points when he made a 3-pointer for a 3-0 Iowa lead. The Hawkeyes’ 59-second lead was the only one they’d have all night. Walker made a pair of layups in a 20-second span and that started the Cornhuskers on their way.

Wilcher’s jump shot with 13:46 before halftime made it 11-8. Iowa went scoreless for nine minutes and Nebraska outscored the Hawkeyes 20-0 for a 21-point (29-8) advantage with 5:48 before halftime.

Nebraska led 38-26 at halftime and remained up by double-digits throughout the entire second half. Nebraska also had a double-digit advantage on the boards, 54-40.

Kris Murray, in his first return to the lineup since missing four games due to injury, scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa. Murray averaged 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds before the injury. Filip Rebraca scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Iowa (8-5, 0-2) still leads the all-time series 24-14, which started in 1907.

Iowa faces Penn State on the road on New Year’s Day. Nebraska travels to East Lansing, Michigan for a Jan. 3 contest against Michigan State.

