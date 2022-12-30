Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Music City gives Iowa chance for payback against Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats are playing each other for a second straight year to wrap up the season.

This time, they meet Saturday in the Music City Bowl. Kentucky pulled out a 20-17 win a year ago at the Citrus Bowl. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is a bowl win away from tying the late Joe Paterno for most bowl wins by a Big Ten coach.

This is Iowa’s first trip to the Music City Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats can add to their school record streak with a fifth straight bowl victory.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is one bowl win away from tying the late Joe Paterno for most bowl wins by a Big Ten coach (10). Better yet, the Hawkeyes can get some payback for losing the Citrus Bowl to Kentucky 20-17 to wrap up last season. This is Iowa’s first trip to the Music City Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats can add to their school record streak with a fifth straight bowl victory. The Wildcats also are looking for their eighth victory for the fourth time in five seasons. A victory would be the 16th season all-time that Kentucky has finished with at least eight wins.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa’s offense vs. Kentucky’s defense. The Wildcats allow just 19.1 per game to rank 11th in the nation. That includes holding top-ranked Georgia to just 16 points last month. Overall, the Wildcats are allowing 320.2 yards game (17th in FBS) and 146.8 against the run (59th). Iowa was next to last in total offense (255.4 yards) and will be hard pressed to move the ball against Kentucky in any phase especially with a new quarterback who has yet to take a snap in a college game. Starter Spencer Petras is hurt, and Alex Padilla hit the transfer portal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: All-American LB Jack Campbell. The first Hawkeye to win the Butkus Award led Iowa with 118 tackles. He’s a big anchor to a defense that held opponents to 277.9 yards and 14.4 points per game.

Kentucky: Senior DB Keidron Smith. The Ole Miss transfer helped shore up the secondary and ranked eighth with 43 tackles. He also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, returning one for a 65-yard touchdown at Florida. He has seven career picks. His sister, Kaylon, is a senior forward for Vanderbilt.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is Iowa’s 35th bowl game appearance and first time at the Music City Bowl. Iowa accepted a bid to play in this bowl in 2020 against Missouri before the bowl was canceled because of the pandemic.

Iowa is 6-6 all-time in bowl games against current Southeastern Conference teams. ... Iowa is bowl eligible for the 21st time in 22 seasons under Ferentz. ... Kentucky leads the nation winning 20 straight nonconference games.

Kentucky can post its 13th bowl victory all-time and third at the Music City Bowl. A win would extend coach Mark Stoops’ program record to 67 career victories.

Iowa All-American DB Kaevon Merriweather opted out of this bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. So did Kentucky QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Timothy Schmitt
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
Monika Czinano hugs assistant coach Jan Jensen after surpassing the 2,000 point mark on...
Czinano gets 2,000th point as No. 12 Iowa women beat Purdue 83-68
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Nebraska’s balanced attack downs Iowa 66-50
Hawk fans gather at Nashville bar
Hawkeye fans invade Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl