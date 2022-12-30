Mild to wrap up 2022 and as we begin the New Year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our New Year’s weekend is looking mild but we are watching a small system that could bring some precipitation later tomorrow night. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of eastern Iowa while precipitation is falling. Look for the possibility of some light rain across the area with a small chance for a wintry mix in the north which could lead to slick patches as you head home from New Year’s festivities. A more robust system sets up as we head through the first few days of the New Year on Monday and Tuesday. Have a great holiday weekend.

