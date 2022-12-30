Show You Care
Mild to wrap up 2022 and as we begin the New Year

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a mild New Year’s weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our New Year’s weekend is looking mild but we are watching a small system that could bring some precipitation later tomorrow night. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of eastern Iowa while precipitation is falling. Look for the possibility of some light rain across the area with a small chance for a wintry mix in the north which could lead to slick patches as you head home from New Year’s festivities. A more robust system sets up as we head through the first few days of the New Year on Monday and Tuesday. Have a great holiday weekend.

