Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January

People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the Hamburg Inn's 65th Anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013 in Iowa City. (Brian Ray/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January.

The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.

Employees told TV9 that managers alerted them earlier this week. They stated that there were issues with maintenance in the building and a manager said it was unclear if the restaurant would be closed for good or just temporarily.

TV9 was told the restaurant owner is out of the country and unavailable for comment.

