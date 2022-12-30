Show You Care
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire

A family escaped a fire at a home on East Road SW Friday morning, December 30th, 2022.
By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.

The homeowner was able to tell firefighters everyone made it out of the house safely. Firefighters say they found thick smoke coming from the home and had to douse the flames before firefighters could get inside to fully extinguish the fire.

The Salvation Army is helping the family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

