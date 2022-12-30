Show You Care
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road.

Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.

A passerby attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. When responders arrived, the vehicle’s front half was fully engulfed.

The vehicle was a total loss, but the driver and passerby were uninjured in the incident.

