Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dog tied up, abandoned outside Iowa airport

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after workers say the owner was not allowed to take it on a flight.
By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says someone tied up and abandoned a dog outside the Des Moines airport this week because it wasn’t allowed on their flight.

The rescue group says airport workers contacted the group after noticing the dog tied up outside the terminal.

The airline workers say a person initially came in with the dog to board an international flight but the dog was not allowed to board without a kennel. The workers say the woman left and returned a short time later without the dog.

ARL says the roughly 1-year-old female dog they are calling Allie is incredibly sweet and now in their care. The group says the case is an active investigation and hope to release more details soon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say
Timothy Schmitt
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence

Latest News

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
A family escaped a fire at a home on East Road SW Friday morning, December 30th, 2022.
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022