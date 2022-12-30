Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Czinano gets 2,000th point as No. 12 Iowa women beat Purdue 83-68

Monika Czinano hugs assistant coach Jan Jensen after surpassing the 2,000 point mark on...
Monika Czinano hugs assistant coach Jan Jensen after surpassing the 2,000 point mark on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The Hawkeyes beat Purdue 83-68.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and No. 12 Iowa defeated Purdue 83-68 on Thursday night.

Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Cassidy Hardin and Caitlyn Harper scored 10 apiece.

Clark had 11 points in the first quarter when Iowa raced to a 20-12 lead and had 17 by halftime when the lead stretched to 44-23. Warnock matched Clark’s three 3-pointers and had 11 points.

The Hawkeyes made seven 3s and had 11 assists on 17 baskets. Iowa grabbed 13 more rebounds. Purdue was 3 of 15 from distance and shot 25% overall.

The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter but got as close as 11 after Iowa cooled off. The Hawkeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 64-44.

Iowa made with 11 3-pointers. Warnock sank 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring a season high with nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Illinois on New Year’s Day while Purdue is home against Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public.
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins

Latest News

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Nebraska’s balanced attack downs Iowa 66-50
Hawk fans gather at Nashville bar
Hawkeye fans invade Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83
Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth