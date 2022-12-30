Cedar Falls’ Jack Campbell is one of Iowa’s all-time greats on and off the field

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - Jack Campbell was a three sport star at Cedar Falls.

“It was unbelievable those guys got after it and competed,” said Jack’s high school football coach Brad Remmert. “That’s the big thing: Compete, compete. A lot of that came from Jack, and the way he would bring it to practice every day.”

Jack had many great teammates and role models to learn from growing up, like his neighbor Ike Boettger. He starred at Cedar Falls before playing for the Hawkeyes and Buffalo Bills.

Ike is a huge mentor back then and still is to this day.

What he learned at Cedar Falls helped him to become one of the greatest players ever to wear the black and gold.

Jack was a consensus All-American, a Campbell award winner and the Butkus award winner as the best linebacker in America.

But Jack wasn’t about to take credit for all the awards he won this year, that is not who he is.

“I feel that all comes with my teammates,” he said. “I feel like they do all the dirty work just let me run around. I’m just so appreciative of them.”

Jack Campbell is the perfect teammate on and off the field.

“He’s kind of our heartbeat,” said sophomore Cooper DeJean.

“He’s just a really talented football player but to me which stands out more about Jack is just the way he does things the way he conducts his business,” said senior Spencer Petras. “You are not going to find an any more team first guy, a true professional.”

Jack’s true character showed when he reached out to four-year-old cancer patient Bentley.

“One thing about being a linebacker in the Big Ten you have to be tough. I know this I’ll never be as tough as you buddy,” Jack said in a video.

After a courageous battle, Bentley passed away at the age of four. With the family in mourning Jack wanted to help again, and met with them after the Penn State game in 2021.

“It was absolutely life-changing because it gave us all hope,” said Bentley’s grandpa Matt. “It brought tears to all of our eyes. I’ve never met anybody with as much character as Jack Campbell.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.