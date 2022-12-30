Cascade Community Food Pantry holds one last distribution before closing for good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cascade Community Food Pantry opened one final time Friday morning before officially closing down. The pantry has been serving Cascade for more than 40 years.

“There’s been times we’ve had 30 families, 35 families. But over the years it goes up and down,” said Diana Myers, President of the Cascade Community Food Pantry.

Jeffrey Engesser of Cascade is the father of seven.

”Sometimes there’s something I don’t have at home, I ain’t got no money. Sometimes I get laid off in the winter time and don’t have it,” Engesser said.

He lives right by the pantry and says it’s helped his family for more than a decade when needed.

“If I had to I’d call her if I needed to come over and if not then I wouldn’t. I mean only if I needed to come over I’d come over,” Engesser said.

Myers has run the pantry for 20 years.

”We were only open once a month but they could always at their convenience call me and then I would meet them here,” she explained.

Myers says the owner of the building plans to develop it into something new, so the pantry must go.

“We went everywhere knocking on doors and we looked at one place that just wouldn’t’ work there’s no heat or anything so it just, there was nowhere to go,” she said.

With nowhere to turn the pantry is closing for good leaving one other option in Cascade, St. Matthias catholic church.

“If you have things you don’t need bring it to wherever people do need it,” said Engesser.

Myers says she’ll continue to give back to the community in different ways, and hopes others will do the same.

“If you ever have the chance to volunteer somewhere do it, just do it. And you know, it just becomes a part of you, it becomes a part of you and I’m definitely going to miss it,” Myers said.

She plans to continue to do what’s called Jam the Van. That’s where schools help stuff a van full of non food items, like toiletries. Myers plans to distribute those items to other pantries in the area.

