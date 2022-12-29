Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Donor Network is honoring two Iowans who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines, IA, and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton, IA will both be honored on the “2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float” which is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation with those who watch the Rose Parade every year.

Amanda Wilken passed away at the age of 23 in 2018 due to a car crash. She’s healed 251 people through her gifts of tissue donation.

Emily Bohnsack passed away back in 2010 at the age of 16, also due to a car crash. Her gifts of tissue donations have healed 226 people.

Both Wilken’s and Bohnsack’s families will travel down to Pasadena to help decorate the float and watch the parade live. Travel expenses will be covered by the Iowa Donor Network.

For more information about Iowa Donor Network and to register to save lives visit www.IowaDonorNetwork.org.

