Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation

Iowa Donor Network (from left to right: Amanda Wilken & Emily Bohnsack)
Iowa Donor Network (from left to right: Amanda Wilken & Emily Bohnsack)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Donor Network is honoring two Iowans who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines, IA, and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton, IA will both be honored on the “2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float” which is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation with those who watch the Rose Parade every year.

Amanda Wilken passed away at the age of 23 in 2018 due to a car crash. She’s healed 251 people through her gifts of tissue donation.

Emily Bohnsack passed away back in 2010 at the age of 16, also due to a car crash. Her gifts of tissue donations have healed 226 people.

Both Wilken’s and Bohnsack’s families will travel down to Pasadena to help decorate the float and watch the parade live. Travel expenses will be covered by the Iowa Donor Network.

For more information about Iowa Donor Network and to register to save lives visit www.IowaDonorNetwork.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public.
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
Art Sathoff is the interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Emails: CRCSD school board members never got opportunity to discuss interim superintendent position

Latest News

Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell.
Grinnell Police investigating early morning shooting
Marshalltown House Fire (March 10th, 2022)
Marshalltown woman arrested for role in causing March fire
Iowa AG Tom Miller
‘I’m very thankful,’ Miller says as he prepares to leave office after serving for 40 years
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, December 29th, 2022