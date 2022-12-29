Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial.

On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to pull over 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson who was reportedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers. Nelson sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange. The police officers involved were not injured.

Nelson’s defense argues that he would not receive a fair and impartial trial if the trial is held in Linn County. A hearing on the matter is set for January 20th, 2023.

His trial date is currently scheduled for May 2nd, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.