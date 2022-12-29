Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Organization monitoring excess road salt in waterways

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sun and road salt helped to clean up some of the snow from last week’s winter storm, but some agencies worry about where the excess road salt could end up.

The Izaak Walton League of America enlists volunteers to track rates of certain chemicals in waterways across the United States. New data shows Iowa encompasses 31% of the organization’s annual reporting thus far. About 8% of the streams and rivers where more than 500 tests had taken place have high or dangerously high levels of chloride.

Abby Hileman, Snow Watch coordinator, said those levels could kill some microorganisms and disrupt the ecosystem.

“We’ve seen daphnia, or water fleas, die from high levels of chloride,” Hileman said. “Daphnia are responsible for eating algae.”

Hileman said the over-applying road salt is a large contributor to high levels, specifically contracted applicators.

“They have no idea how much salt to apply, or they might not have the right equipment to apply this sort of properly or the knowledge or to know how,” Hileman said.

Hileman said it was important to know how much salt to apply, and also ways to spread the salt out to increase the effectiveness and sweep up excess salt from sidewalks and driveways.

Hileman said higher levels of chloride in waterways aren’t just bad for organisms but was also corrosive to structures.

You can find more about the program on its website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

A church and food pantry asses damage and begin clean up after a burst pipe causes flodding
Church and food pantry start clean up after flooding from burst pipe
Monitoring road salt
Monitoring snow salt application
Dalles Jacobus.
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl
Cedar Rapids food pantry water damage.
Cedar Rapids food pantry, church dealing with burst pipe cleanup