Marshalltown woman arrested for role in causing March fire

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown Police have arrested a woman in connection with a house fire that happened back in March.

On March 10th, 2022, Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Lincoln Street. On arrival, fire crews found a residential two-story home fully on fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a search of the building and found no one inside. An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire determined that the fire was intentionally set.

On December 28th, 2022, Marshalltown Police arrested 64-year-old Kristi Franklin on charges in connection with the fire. She’s been charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.

