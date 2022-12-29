Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say

Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21.

Jail records show King faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $49,060 bond.

Investigators told KY3 that a towing company claimed King had faked documents to look like he owned the trucks.

Polk County is located in southwest Missouri, about 40 miles north of Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public.
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
Art Sathoff is the interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Emails: CRCSD school board members never got opportunity to discuss interim superintendent position

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
In this image provided by Metika Beck Burke, Pfc. Amiah Manlove, center, who is stationed with...
Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members
Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82
Iowa Donor Network (from left to right: Amanda Wilken & Emily Bohnsack)
Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation