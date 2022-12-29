Keeping it mild to end 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve melted off plenty of snow today, so with temperatures dipping to the mid 20s across eastern Iowa overnight, watch for icy patches on sidewalks and roads tomorrow morning. Even with partly cloudy skies over head, highs are cooler tomorrow, only topping out in the upper 20s north to mid 30s south. Watch for a small system late Saturday that could bring some rain or a wintry mix. Watch for the possibility of slick roads as you head home from New Year’s festivities. Another system brings healthy rainfall Monday into Tuesday.

