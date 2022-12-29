‘I’m very thankful,’ Miller says as he prepares to leave office after serving for 40 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The longest-serving attorney general in US history is sharing his gratitude with Iowans as he prepares to leave office on January 3rd, 2023.

‘I’m very thankful,’ said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”

Miller became known as a leader nationally in consumer protection. He led many multistate lawsuits against major corporations during his time in office.

“I became a big believer in multistates. As a small state, we could not compete with the resources of large corporations,” Miller said. “By working together as state AGs and with the federal government, we were able to accomplish things we could not alone.”

Miller and his office have recently been a leader in cases against pharmaceutical companies, distributors, and others who contributed to the opioid crisis. The settlements are expected to bring in nearly $350 million to the state of Iowa over the next 18 years and have resulted in new restrictions on sales and marketing of opioids.

Some of his office’s accomplishments also include supporting criminal justice reform, creating the nation’s first farm division and fighting consolidation in the agriculture industry, and reforming how sexual assault investigations are done in Iowa. Several major accomplishments also include:

The Master Settlement Agreement with tobacco companies in 1998. The settlement created restrictions on the advertising, marketing and promotion of cigarettes, including a ban on targeting children through advertising, and led to reductions in smoking. In the last 24 years, Iowa has received more than $1.4 billion in payments under the settlement. “Before then, the tobacco companies had never paid a dime,” Miller said.

Challenging the Microsoft monopoly, which led to a settlement in 2002 and changes in the software industry. “This antitrust case was good for competition, good for innovation, good for business, and, most important, good for consumers,” Miller said.

Recovering $52 billion for American homeowners in the national bank mortgage case in 2012.

Now that he’s stepping down, Miller still plans to keep busy, but in more of a part-time role.

“I am looking forward to the future. I want to stay active in issues I enjoy. I haven’t had much time off since law school, so I’m looking forward to enjoying some time off.”

