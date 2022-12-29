Show You Care
How missing the 2020 Music City Bowl helped launch Dalles Jacobus’ music career

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - Iowa’s 2020 Music City Bowl against Missouri was cancelled, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Dalles Jacobus.

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate was about to get an unexpected start in country music.

“Final game I thought I had one more opportunity A and we found out the game was canceled,” Jacobus said. “Me and my roommate still ended up going down and enjoying the city. I actually ended up singing on stage there for the first time.”

Now, Dalles has transitioned from football to music over the course of about three year.

He’s planning on moving down to Nashville full time in the next few months to continue his country music career.

“I have done gigs at the tin roof down there on Broadway. I’ve gotten on stage at Luke Brian’s rooftop,” Jacobus said. “I went down there this summer to Nashville and recorded four songs for an EP that we are waiting to release right now.”

Jacobus learned all about work ethic on the football field at Kennedy and Iowa. He is taking that work ethic to his country music career, playing 200 gigs a year.

“I was lucky enough just about a year ago to go full-time with my music,” he said. “At that point you’ve got to pay the gigs to pay the bills. I am just trying to stay as busy as I can.”

It all started just three years ago with the We Wave song.

“Three years ago now is the first time I touched a guitar,” Jacobus said. “I want to take (music) as far as I can.”

“If that means I just make a living writing songs and staying in the background, or if I go on tour and end up being on marquees,” Jacobus said. “Right now I’ve got my bills paid for and I’m happy. But obviously I want to take it further.”

