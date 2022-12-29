Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence

Timothy Schmitt
Timothy Schmitt(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd.

Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy Schmitt arrived at the residence and began shooting vehicles parked on the property.

He shot a total of five vehicles, and seven casings for a 20 gauge shotgun were located near the vehicles. The total damage is estimated at approximately $6800 to replace windows, doors, and quarter panels of the vehicles

Schmitt was charged with Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime and Reckless Use of a Firearm - Property Damage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public.
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
Art Sathoff is the interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Emails: CRCSD school board members never got opportunity to discuss interim superintendent position

Latest News

Iowa Donor Network (from left to right: Amanda Wilken & Emily Bohnsack)
Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation
Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell.
Grinnell Police investigating early morning shooting
Marshalltown House Fire (March 10th, 2022)
Marshalltown woman arrested for role in causing March fire
Iowa AG Tom Miller
‘I’m very thankful,’ Miller says as he prepares to leave office after serving for 40 years