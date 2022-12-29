Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd.

Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy Schmitt arrived at the residence and began shooting vehicles parked on the property.

He shot a total of five vehicles, and seven casings for a 20 gauge shotgun were located near the vehicles. The total damage is estimated at approximately $6800 to replace windows, doors, and quarter panels of the vehicles

Schmitt was charged with Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime and Reckless Use of a Firearm - Property Damage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.