Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion

Marengo community reacts to plant explosion
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water.

The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this month injured 15 people. The DNR said stormwater sample analysis taken around the facility after the explosion showed evidence of contamination in excess of statewide water quality standards.

But DNR officials say they believe the contaminated wastewater was contained to a stormwater basin near the C6-Zero facility and would not hit the Iowa River. Iowa City officials said The Water Division would conduct a sampling of the Iowa River to double-check contaminant levels.

Following analysis of the sample, no reportable detection of contaminants were found in the river.

The Water Division will continue to test the River weekly for the next three weeks.

