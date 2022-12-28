Warmer weather means melting snow but also fog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With temperatures above freezing for several hours today, wet and slushy roads will leave plenty of moisture near the ground into tomorrow. Coupled with warmer temperatures expected into Thursday, look for areas of dense fog to develop late tonight into tomorrow. Some drizzle is also possible. Afternoon highs soar well above normal, topping out in the mid 40s north to the mid 50s in the far south. A small system late Saturday could bring some light rain or a wintry mix to parts of the area with better rain chances expected with a system Monday into Tuesday. Mild temperatures continue into early January.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.