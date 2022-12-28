Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Warmer weather means melting snow but also fog

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a mild but foggy Thursday.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With temperatures above freezing for several hours today, wet and slushy roads will leave plenty of moisture near the ground into tomorrow. Coupled with warmer temperatures expected into Thursday, look for areas of dense fog to develop late tonight into tomorrow. Some drizzle is also possible. Afternoon highs soar well above normal, topping out in the mid 40s north to the mid 50s in the far south. A small system late Saturday could bring some light rain or a wintry mix to parts of the area with better rain chances expected with a system Monday into Tuesday. Mild temperatures continue into early January.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

With warmer temperatures expected into Thursday, look for areas of dense fog to develop late...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, December 28
kcrg wx
Road frost early this morning, nice warmup today and tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022