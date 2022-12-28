Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Road frost early this morning, nice warmup today and tomorrow

Plan on a decent thaw in the area today and tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few slick spots on the roads this morning as warmer temperatures are causing a layer of frost to develop on some surfaces. Today continues to look like a good one with highs ranging from the upper 30s north to mid-40s farther south. Whatever snow gets melted today will likely be part of a fog and drizzle setup for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow look even warmer with mid-40s north to mid-50s for areas south of I-80. The next system beyond that one looks to arrive sometime later Saturday into Saturday night with a mix of light rain or snow possible. Plan on highs this weekend generally around 40. It’s nice to get a break from that Arctic air for a while!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. That will...
Above average temperatures round out 2022
Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. That will...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, December 27