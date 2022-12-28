Road frost early this morning, nice warmup today and tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few slick spots on the roads this morning as warmer temperatures are causing a layer of frost to develop on some surfaces. Today continues to look like a good one with highs ranging from the upper 30s north to mid-40s farther south. Whatever snow gets melted today will likely be part of a fog and drizzle setup for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow look even warmer with mid-40s north to mid-50s for areas south of I-80. The next system beyond that one looks to arrive sometime later Saturday into Saturday night with a mix of light rain or snow possible. Plan on highs this weekend generally around 40. It’s nice to get a break from that Arctic air for a while!

